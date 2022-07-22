Hull KR extend Sam Royle’s stay from St Helens as duo leave club on loan

Hull KR have extended the loan of St Helens back-row Sam Royle for the rest of the season.

Royle joined the club on an initial two-week loan and made his debut in last week’s Super League win over Wakefield Trinity.

The 22-year-old, who has five appearances to his name for Saints’ first team, will now stay at Craven Park for the remainder of the year.

However, a change in the RFL’s regulations means that Royle could still be recalled by St Helens between now and the end of his spell if they wished to bring him back.

Meanwhile, two Hull KR players have headed out on loan to League One clubs.

Forward Bailey Dawson has joined Midlands Hurricanes, while outside back Max Kirkbright will spend the rest of the year at Swinton Lions.