North Wales Crusaders romp to 1895 Cup win at Newcastle Thunder

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 0 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 60

SEB STERNIK, Crow Trees, Blaydon, Sunday

NORTH WALES continued their high-scoring start to the season with a second crushing win – this time over Newcastle.

Following the previous week’s 52-0 Challenge Cup romp at Cornwall, Carl Forster’s side ran in twelve tries in the opposite corner of England to set up an 1895 Cup second preliminary round clash against professional newcomers Goole.

For Newcastle’s young and inexperienced side, this was yet another tough lesson and another heavy defeat. Thunder, who also have ten players on the injury list, now have more than a month to prepare for their League One opener against Swinton.

It only took the Crusaders four minutes to get ahead as the Welsh side made the most of a penalty before stretching the Newcastle defence and setting up Sam Wilde for the opening try.

Just a few minutes later, Jack Holmes doubled that 4-0 lead after capitalising on a terrific break from Lloyd Roby.

Paddy Jones used his brute force to try and score under the sticks on the quarter-hour mark, only to be halted at close quarters. Seconds later, however, Joe Baldwin was able to sneak his way over from dummy-half, and Roby’s first conversion made it 14-0.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle when Jack Skelton was sent to the sin bin for a high-tackle, and the Crusaders quickly took advantage as Wilde bagged his second of the match.

With half an hour on the clock, North Wales scored their fifth try courtesy of Jordy Gibson, who dummied his way through the Thunder defence before crashing over.

Newcastle had their moments and came close to scoring their first points of the season through Skelton – who returned from the bin – and Harry Price, but both men were kept at bay by a resilient Crusaders defence.

The visitors soon turned defence into attack and squeezed one more try on the board before the interval with Gibson capitalising on a powerful drive from Wilde.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first – with a Crusaders try. On this occasion, it was Ollie Brookes who crossed the whitewash after a link-up with Wilde.

Five minutes later, North Wales were in again after some quick hands allowed Matt Reid to score.

Again, Newcastle did create opportunities, but a lack of a clinical edge meant they couldn’t quite penetrate the Crusaders defence.

Instead, it was the visitors who continued to dish out a lesson in finishing as Jake Spedding added his name to the ever-growing try-scorer list.

Roby, who kicked three conversions earlier in the match, improved his individual points total with a try in the 66th minute.

Josh Eaves and Holmes bagged two more efforts as Gibson’s conversions took Crusaders to 60 points.

GAMESTAR: Lloyd Roby ran the show for the visitors and featured prominently on the scoresheet.

GAMEBREAKER: North Wales’s three tries in the first 15 minutes set the tone for the rest of the match.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

1 Alex Donaghy

2 Leo Bradley

3 Mike Hansen

4 Jacob Rennison

5 Jake Dickinson

6 Charlie Yeomans

7 Elliot Shaw

8 Jack Skelton

9 Will Lintin

10 Josh Stoker

11 Alex Taylor

12 George Birch

13 Harry Price

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Rolls

15 Matty Handy

16 Gabriel Parker

17 Will Bate

Sin bin: Skelton (22) – high tackle

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

2 Jack Holmes

4 Matt Reid

20 Jake Spedding

21 Ollie Brookes

6 Toby Hughes

7 Jordy Gibson

8 Jack Houghton

14 Joe Baldwin

18 Liam Cooper

16 Ryan Ellis

11 Sam Wilde

23 Paddy Jones

Subs (all used)

19 Josh Eaves

12 Cole Oakley

13 Olly Davies

10 Chris Barratt

Tries: Wilde (4, 24), Holmes (8, 77), Baldwin (15), Gibson (30, 39), Brookes (43), Reid (48), Spedding (55), Roby (66), Eaves (68)

Goals: Roby 3/7, Gibson 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-14, 0-20, 0-24, 0-30; 0-34, 0-38, 0-44, 0-48, 0-54, 0-60

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: Harry Price; Crusaders: Lloyd Roby

Penalty count: 3-7

Half-time: 0-30

Referee: Andy Sweet