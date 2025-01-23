Oldham edge out Rochdale Hornets to retain Law Cup

OLDHAM 16 ROCHDALE HORNETS 14

KASEY SMITH, Boundary Park, Wednesday

OLDHAM retained the Law Cup with a narrow victory, after surviving a strong second-half comeback from League One Rochdale.

In the 71st instalment of the pre-season fixture, which dates back to 1921, Hornets gave big-spending and newly-promoted Oldham a run for their money and, for most parts, stood up to the Roughyeds’ attacks.

Oldham started strongly, something which boss Sean Long made a point of calling for in his post-match interview last Sunday.

And Logan Astley, continuing his form shown in the second half against Wigan, opened the scoring after a quick step allowed him the space to score from close range.

He was the focal point for Oldham as his pace and trickery caused the Hornets back line a number of problems.

Just before the half-hour mark, Oldham found their second after a beautifully weighted, defence-breaking pass fell into Cian Tyrer’s path and he dived over to score in the corner,

although Riley Dean couldn’t convert as he did the first time.

For the first half-hour, Roughyeds dominated with the Hornets scarcely entering the Oldham half of the pitch.

On a number of occasions, they were forced to kick from the 30-metre line as the error-free Oldham exerted their authority.

But perhaps they were guilty of being too predictable. Often they opted to attack down the left edge, but Rochdale kept turning them away.

As the minutes ticked on, Hornets grew into the game with Luke Forber the clear outlet for Rochdale.

It was Rochdale’s first run-out of the season, but they showed no signs of fatigue as they improved in the second 40.

Forber could have been in on two occasions but winger Mo Agoro, flying off the line, dealt with the initial attacks.

Determined Rochdale kept battling away. It was danger man Forber who this time broke free from Agoro and found Myles Harrop in space to bring Rochdale back to within four points, after Max Flanagan’s successful conversion.

Rochdale sensed they could get something from the game and piled on the pressure early in the second half.

Their hard work paid off when Jordan Andrade used all of his power to force his way over from close range to bring the scores level.

Off the bench, Owen Farnworth and Craig Kopczak helped swing the momentum in Oldham’s favour with their strong carries and quick play-the-balls.

Roughyeds fought back on the hour mark when Kieran Dixon, on as the replacement full-back, made a quick step left to cut the Hornets’ defence apart as he darted through to score under the posts, as well as adding the conversion.

Hornets made Oldham sweat in the closing stages of the game when Forber, third time lucky, found his way over with a great acrobatic effort, but Martyn Ridyard – a usually reliable kicker – hit just wide.

On another day, Forber could have had a hat-trick had Deane Meadows’ and Gregg McNally’s passes been timed right.

Roughyeds, preparing for life in the Championship, will know that by the time they kick-off against York on February 16 they will have to be more clinical.

GAMESTAR: Logan Astley caused the Rochdale defence a number of problems

GAMEBREAKER: Kieran Dixon’s step – and moment of magic – which wrong-footed the Rochdale defence proved to be the winning try.

MATCHFACTS

ROUGHYEDS

20 Jack Johnson

5 Mo Agoro

18 Jumah Sambou

24 Ben O’Keefe

22 Cian Tyrer

1 Logan Astley

7 Riley Dean

10 Owen Farnworth

14 Bailey Aldridge

25 Craig Kopczak

27 Ben Forster

15 Jay Chapelhow

16 Pat Moran

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Wildie

19 Ted Chapelhow

2 Kieran Dixon

29 Marcus Geener

Tries: Astley (11), Tyrer (26), Dixon (61)

Goals: Dean 1/2, Dixon 1/1

HORNETS

1 Max Flanagan

2 Dan Nixon

3 Ben Will

4 Myles-Dalton Harrop

5 Luke Forber

6 Lewis Hollidge

7 Lewis Else

8 Josh Johnson

9 Dec O’Donnell

10 Luke Nelmes

11 Zac Baker

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Toby Brannan

Subs (all used)

14 Oli Burton

15 Jordan Andrade

16 Jayden Dayes

17 Ben Killan

1 Gregg McNally

11 Deane Meadows

23 Morgan Punchard

6 Martyn Ridyard

26 Joe Taira

Tries: Harrop (39), Andrade (44), Forber (71)

Goals: Flanagan 1/1, Punchard 0/1, Ridyard

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-6; 10-10, 16-10, 16-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roughyeds: Logan Astley; Hornets: Luke Forber

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 1,059