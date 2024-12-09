Huddersfield Giants new signing speaks out on”pretty horrible” and “freak” training ground accident

HUDDERSFIELD recruit George King has hailed the hospital staff who helped deal with his “horrible” training-ground injury when he eventually made it to accident and emergency.

The former Hull KR prop had to put up with a delay after arriving at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a fractured and dislocated ankle sustained in only his third training session with his new club and which is set to keep him out for five months.

But the 29-year-old Ireland captain, who comes from and still lives in the West Yorkshire town and was in the Giants’ youth system before joining Warrington, where he made his name, admits having to play the waiting game was all of his own making.

“We were up at Laund Hill (the club’s training base), which isn’t too far from the hospital, and rather than waiting for an ambulance, I got driven down there,” he told League Express.

“Because I’m from Huddersfield, I was giving the directions, but I didn’t realize there was a new A and E department, so we pulled up by the old one, and I was helped out and taken to the entrance.

“The place looked pretty quiet, then a paramedic who was nearby came up and asked if I needed any help.

“They told me I was in the wrong place, and that the new A and E had been open for six months, but he said it would be quicker to wheel me round to the other side of the hospital, where it is now located, and he promptly did just that.

“I was in a fair bit of pain, because it was a pretty horrible injury, so I was pleased and relieved when I finally got there.

“The other staff were just as good. I got seen quickly, was given some pain relief and made more comfortable, and ended up having surgery.”

King continued: “It was a freak thing, because there was no one near me. We were doing some game simulation, and I just planted my foot as I normally would, but the rest of me went the other way.

“It’s a real setback, obviously, but both the people at the hospital and the medical staff at the club have been brilliant and have really looked after me.

“I’m pretty stationary now to get the healing process going and to minimize the risk of infection, and I’m relying on my wife Gabrielle to help me out and also look after our three children.

“But hopefully I’ll be able to do my bit as a dad soon, then get into some rehab work and get on the road back.”

King, who had more than four seasons at Hull KR after moving from Wakefield, has a four-year Huddersfield deal.

Fellow Giants forward Oliver Wilson has extended his contract to 2028.

