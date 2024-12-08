Salford Red Devils add prop to Super League first-team

SALFORD have released King Vuniyayawa from his contract, with the forward signing for Championship side Featherstone.

Vuniyayawa was contracted to the Red Devils until the end of next season but fell out of favour this year.

The Fiji international last appeared for them in July and subsequently joined Hull FC on loan, allowing Salford to sign another overseas player.

With Hull-bound Cade Cust being replaced on their quota by Esan Marsters, an arrival from Huddersfield, the club had too many overseas players contracted for 2025.

That has now been solved with Vuniyayawa, who signed from Leeds in 2022 and made 57 appearances, moving on.

While that move was necessary regardless of the current circumstances at financially-stricken Salford, further departures could follow to help balance the books.

As part of the deal with RL Commercial, which saw the club receive a Â£500,000 advance on their central funding, Salford have been placed in special measures with direct oversight of their operations by the RFL.

Regulators, including former Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter, have been brought in to assess the club’s situation and help them become more financially sustainable in the long term.

This could see costs cut and player departures seem likely, with an approach by Hull KR for star halfback Marc Sneyd reportedly turned down.

Salford have, however, added to their squad with the addition of Charlie Glover to the first team.

The 19-year-old prop made his debut in their final regular-season fixture of this year against Wigan after three seasons in the Reserves.

“I am really grateful and lucky for the opportunity that the club has provided me to make the step up to the first team,” said Glover.

“It is something I have always dreamed of doing and now to have the chance is really special for me.

“I am looking forward to the tough work in pre-season ready for hopefully what is a successful season to come.”

