Hull FC’s new signing suffers injury issue as fellow Super League back sustains accident in gym

JORDAN ABDULL has had an injury hiccup on his return to Hull – but new coach John Cartwright is hoping he’ll soon be training again.

The 28-year-old halfback, who started his career with the Black and Whites before spells at London Broncos, Hull KR and this year, Catalans on loan, is under treatment for a knee niggle.

It’s hoped England international Abdull, who has a three-year contract, will soon be back running and ready to step things up in the New Year.

Australian Cartwright, tasked with engineering a significant improvement in Hull’s fortunes after successive finishes of eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh in Super League, is said to be calm over the situation.

The former Brisbane Broncos assistant coach, who had eight years in charge of Gold Coast Titans, is five weeks into his pre-season schedule.

Playmaker Abdull, back on the west side of the city after a six-year absence, is one of nine new signings.

The Academy product and Skirlaugh Bulls junior made 54 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2018.

“This is a chance to potentially bring the curtain down on my career at the club where my professional journey started,” he said on signing.

“The club are recruiting the right sort of players, the right sort of off-field staff, the right sort of coaches.

“That screams out to me that there is an ambition to get back into a strong position and I have a huge determination to be a part of that process.”

Hull have 18-year-old halfback prospect Jake Charles, who made 17 first-ream appearances this year, returning from a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile versatile back Davy Litten, who is on his way back from a knee issue, sustained damaged fingers in a gym accident.

