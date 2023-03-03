Super League Friday Night Round-Up: Leeds and Leigh register stunning wins as Castleford and Hull FC demolished

TONIGHT, we saw five Super League fixtures take place.

First, Catalans Dragons hosted Hull FC with a 6pm kick-off (GMT) and it’s fair to say that the Black and Whites were up against it from the first whistle. Steve McNamara’s men went into half-time with a 14-0 lead. The Dragons continued their onslaught after the break to run out 38-6 winners.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity played out less than a classic at Belle Vue with the scores locked at 0-0 at half-time.

Just like at Belle Vue, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors were locked at 0-0 at the Jungle as the end of the first-half approached, but Liam Marshall’s solo effort and a Harry Smith penalty sent the visitors into a 4-0 lead at the break. It was one-way traffic after half-time, though, as Wigan ran out for a 36-0 win.

Hull KR and Leigh Leopards played out an entertaining first-half with the Robins going into the sheds with a 19-12 lead. The entertainment continued in the second forty minutes but it was an incredible finish that saw the Leopards register their first win since Super League promotion with a last-minute try.

St Helens led Leeds Rhinos 18-12 at the break following a nip and tuck opening 40 minutes. That being said, Leeds slotted over a drop-goal at the end to win 25-24.

Here are the results in full

Thursday 2 March

Warrington Wolves 36-20 Salford Red Devils

Friday 3 March

Catalans Dragons 38-6 Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity 0-8 Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR 25-30 Leigh Leopards

Castleford Tigers 0-36 Wigan Warriors

St Helens 24-25 Leeds Rhinos