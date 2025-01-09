Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy faces competition from rival bid for The Shay

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner Ken Davy is facing competition from a rival bid in order to purchase The Shay.

Davy outlined yesterday that he would be interested in acquiring The Shay from Calderdale Council as a temporary home for the Giants whilst they continue to search for their own new venue.

As such, The Shay would be totally upgraded to full Super League standards. This would involve extensive renovations and improvements to every aspect, from enhanced facilities for supporters, right through to state-of-the-art floodlighting and TV facilities and a new pitch.

However, Davy also faces competition from a group of FC Halifax Town supporters, according to the Halifax Courier. Because The Shay is registered as an Asset of Community Value, it has given community interest groups the chance to express interest in buying the site.

The FC Halifax Town supporters’ group’s initial proposal to run the stadium would require an ongoing financial commitment from the Council, so the Council has asked for more detailed information from the group at this stage.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We know how much local people value the Shay and the local football and rugby clubs. The Council is a strong supporter of sports, physical activity and the community spirit that comes from following local teams, so we are committed to the future of the stadium.

“Major financial pressures mean we’re having to make tough budget decisions and can no longer run the Shay.

“In the proposals we’ve received to take on management of the stadium, we’ve seen great commitment to the future of Halifax and professional sports facilities. We will be considering all options thoroughly before making a decision in March 2025, once the proposals have been worked up in more detail.”