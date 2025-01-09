Leigh Leopards reportedly table monster contract for Lachlan Lam

PNG international Jacob Alick-Wiencke believes that every NRL club should be chasing Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam, amidst reports that the Super League side has put a monster three-year contract in front of the halfback.

Lam has arguably become one of the most sought-after halfbacks in rugby league following a number of stellar performances in the northern hemisphere for his father’s Super League club.

According to Zero Tackle, the Leopards have tabled him a three-year contract offer to remain at the club until the end of 2028 – though a contract is set to include an NRL get-out clause.

Now Alick-Wiencke believes that Lam should be at the top of every NRL club’s shopping list.

“I think he’s probably one of the classiest players in the world at the moment,” Alick-Wiencke told Zero Tackle.

“Probably a bit biased in that sense but I love Lammy [Lachlan Lam]. He’s a great fella off the field and absolutely killing it on the field.

“I think any NRL club would be lucky to have him and he’s just in that sort of sweet spot…so any NRL club should be on the lookout for him.”

Lam has starred in the UK since joining the Leopards ahead of the 2022 Championship season, helping Leigh to promotion that year and then going on to steer the club to a Challenge Cup success in 2023.

The 26-year-old was reportedly being chased by three NRL clubs towards the back end of 2024, but nothing further came of that.