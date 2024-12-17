Castleford Tigers swoop for Warrington Wolves forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have swooped for Warrington Wolves forward Dan Okoro, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Initially joining Warrington on a long-term deal during last season until the end of 2027, Okoro will link up with Castleford on loan with an option to buy if both parties agree.

The Nigerian international – who has been capped twice by his nation – made the switch to Warrington from Hull KR in 2024, but made his name with the Bradford Bulls.

Okoro registered 13 appearances for the Bulls in 2023 and 2024, earning a move to Super League but failing to crack either the Robins’ first-team or Warrington’s under Sam Burgess.

