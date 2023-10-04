Huddersfield Giants prop Jack Ashworth makes move to Super League rivals

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS prop Jack Ashworth has made the move to a Super League rival following his exit from the West Yorkshire club.

The 28-year old front-rower joins Hull FC, signing a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

The Super League Grand Final winner will add further depth to Tony Smith’s pack next season, linking up with the likes of Ligi Sao, Brad Fash and Jack Brown, as well new NRL recruits Herman Ese’ese and Franklin Pele.

A product of the St Helens youth academy, the England Knights representative has over 100 senior appearances under his belt, including almost 50 for the Saints between 2015 and 2020 – Ashworth came off the bench in their 2019 Grand Final victory over Salford at Old Trafford.

The Rochdale-born forward, who can also play back-row, made the move to the Giants ahead of the 2021 season.

Standing 6ft3in, the powerful ball-carrier becomes Hull’s sixth signing ahead of the new season, with Jayden Okunbor, Jack Walker and Liam Tindall also linking up with the club in 2024, alongside Ese’ese and Pele.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Ashworth said: “I’m absolutely buzzing for the opportunity to join such a big club and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now.

“Obviously, it’s a massive opportunity for me. The ball is in my court and it’s up to me to work hard and show what I can do. But I’m determined to work so hard for it.

“Tony (Smith) is putting together a fairly hefty pack for 2024 and I’m pleased to be a part of it. When it comes to size, I feel like I contribute towards that. I won’t back down from anything and I’ll do anything the coach asks of me.

“If he wants me to add a little bit of speed and a little bit of agility, I also feel that I’m able to add those components to the pack too. I’ve also got the ability to play out on the edge or in the middle, so I’m willing to put my hand up to do a job for the team when needed.”

Ashworth added: “I want to fly into pre-season, so I’m already doing my own bits to make sure I can do that. I’ll be giving it absolutely everything throughout pre-season to give myself the best chance of hitting form early on in the season.

“I’m so excited about playing in games like the Hull Derby. Obviously I’ve played in the Saints v Wigan Derby, so I’m looking forward to sampling the Hull Derby experience, having heard so much about it and how much it means to the fans.”

On playing under Tony Smith, he continued: “I can’t wait to work under Tony. All of the players I know that have played under him have had nothing but good things to say about the way he operates. He’s just got a way of getting the best out of players. It’s a big part of one of the reasons why I wanted to join Hull FC.

“To be a good coach these days, you have to have good man management skills. What really stood out to me when we had a chat was how he mentioned that it’s always family first, rugby second, so that was really nice to hear and I’m buzzing to be a part of his squad for next season.”

Hull FC head coach, Tony Smith, said: “Whilst he is another big body for our pack for 2024, he is actually very skilful too.

“Jack did actually used to play halfback, but he’s a big man now and he’s much more accustomed to playing in the pack.

“He gives us an option through the middle and in the back row, which is good for us, and he’s determined to grasp this opportunity with both hands.

“I’m looking forward to him joining our pack, where he will add both size and skill, he will be a useful addition for us.”

