Nene MacDonald’s exit from Leeds Rhinos confirmed

LEEDS RHINOS and player Nene Macdonald have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect, bringing an end to Macdonald’s one-year stay at Headingley.

Macdonald returned to Australia in August to be present for the birth of his second child and he and his family will now stay in Australia.

Macdonald said, “I really enjoyed my time at the Rhinos and I am grateful for the opportunity and support from all the players and staff.”

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington said, “Nene was very popular with our players and a favourite with our fans and we will miss him. We wish him well in his next venture and we will now focus on finding a replacement for 2024.”

