Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout makes Super League move

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS prop forward Owen Trout has made a move to a Super League rival following a stellar number of years at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In the last four seasons with Huddersfield Giants, Trout has emerged as one of the brightest forward prospects in the game and was made a key recruitment target by Leopards’ head coach Adrian Lam.

Trout played alongside new Leopards’ team-mate Ricky Leutele in the Giants’ 16-14 Challenge Cup Final defeat against Wigan Warriors in 2022.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Owen is exactly what Lammy wants in a player. He’s got leg speed, he’s a big body and he moves well for a big guy. He’s been outstanding for Huddersfield.

“To recruit a player of his quality is a huge coup for our club.

“Owen’s 2023 season was cut short by an ACL injury, but his recovery has been going well. He’s fit and raring to go in pre-season.”

Owen Trout said: “I had interest from several clubs but when I came to Leigh it was really welcoming. The passion and confidence with which Adrian Lam and Chris Chester spoke made me want to sign and add to that.

“From an outsider looking in, the Leigh squad seems like a band of brothers, all good mates who work together and that was another reason.

“Ricky got in touch and couldn’t have done a better job of selling the club if he’d tried. He told me what a good club it was and how happy he was. The way the Leopards rebrand has caught on and the whole match day experience at Leigh is another exciting thing to look forward to.”

“I loved my time at Huddersfield and was sad to leave in many ways, but I felt it was the right time to move on and have a change of scenery. Playing in the cup final was a big highlight of my time at Huddersfield and we were so close to winning the cup. I couldn’t believe it when Wigan scored that late try. Playing in the Magic weekends was another big highlight.”

The younger brother of Kyle, who has played Super League for both Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR, Owen, who is 24 next Sunday, came through the ranks at Chester’s old community club, Stanley Rangers. He was recruited by Leeds Rhinos, where he earned England Academy honours in 2018.

He made his Super League debut for the Rhinos against hometown Wakefield in 2019 and gained considerable experience playing 15 games for Dewsbury Rams in that season before moving to the Giants in 2020.

His consistent form at the top level of the club game earned him selection for England Knights as they won 18-6 against France B a year ago.

