Warrington Wolves and George Williams to appeal frivolous charge

WARRINGTON WOLVES and George Williams are set to appeal the frivolous charge given to the star halfback this week at an Operational Rules Tribunal.

Williams was initially banned for one match following a Grade B Shoulder Charge in the aftermath of Warrington’s loss to St Helens in the Super League play-off eliminators a fortnight ago.

Warrington and Williams fought that charge at a Tribunal earlier this week, with the charge doubled for what was dubbed ‘a frivolous appeal.’

Now the Wolves and the England halfback are set to appeal that frivolous charge at another Operational Rules Tribunal this week.

If the decision by the Tribunal is upheld, it would mean Williams missing the first two Tests for England against Tonga later this month.

