Steve McNamara bemoans ‘disappointing’ decisions in brilliant Catalans win over St Helens

CATALANS DRAGONS successfully overcame reigning champions St Helens, 14-12, at the Totally Wicked Stadium last night.

It was a brilliant defensive display from the French side, who led for the entirety of the game, but head coach Steve McNamara believed his side had to do more defending due to a number of calls that went against them.

Speaking live on Sky Sports after the game, McNamara said: “A few bits went against us and we found a real spirit to win the game, it was a real semi-final style game.

“I was disappointed with some of the decisions in the first-half, we were on the wrong end of a fair few calls. Are you supposed to come here and not get off your line ad chase hard?

“I thought we were moving extremely well and having to defend more than we should have done based on the decisions that were made.”

It was later revealed by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks that McNamara had spoken to the match commissioner at half-time to discuss some of the decisions that were made.