Wakefield Trinity make Featherstone Rovers halfback their first 2023 signing

Wakefield Trinity have signed Featherstone Rovers halfback Morgan Smith on a two-year deal.

Smith becomes Wakefield’s first new signing ahead of the 2023 signing and the first since Mark Applegarth took over as head coach.

The former Warrington Wolves player has spent the past three years playing in the Championship for London Broncos, York City Knights and Featherstone.

But his impressive campaign for Rovers, despite their failure to secure promotion, has earned him a return to the top tier.

Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to have secured Morgan’s services at Wakefield.

“He is someone I have monitored for a long time as I liked him as a player and saw the potential in him.

“Morgan has started to show a well-rounded game, whilst his best years are definitely still to come, and I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him achieve his potential.”