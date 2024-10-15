Huddersfield Giants shake off Jake Connor loss with exit and move to Leeds Rhinos explained

HUDDERSFIELD hope the exit of Jake Connor will allow Luke Robinson to put his own stamp on the squad.

Robinson was appointed the Giants’ permanent head coach at the end of last season but much of the recruitment work for 2025 – including the additions of Tom Burgess, Zac Woolford and Liam Sutcliffe – was already complete alongside retaining the vast majority of players.

Connor, 29, still had a season to run on the three-year deal signed when he moved to Huddersfield from Hull FC, but was allowed to speak to Leeds and has penned a deal there until 2026.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis explained: “This was understandably a difficult decision to arrive at, but we did not feel in a position to extend Jake’s contract beyond the end of next season, which was the ask we were faced with.

“We knew there was a suitor at Leeds who would give him the longer-term security he wanted, and when they met our terms to leave we were faced with the reality that a move would occur.

“That has freed up some salary cap space and Luke has been active in his research into the market and we’d expect to be able to move things around with the squad to support him now as we have with all our coaches in the past.

“We wish Jake every success at Leeds and thank him for his contribution over the past two seasons and in his previous stint, and now turn all our attention to supporting Luke’s work in getting his preferred squad into pre-season at the start of November.”

It ends a difficult spell for Connor, a surprise addition ahead of the 2023 season who could only help the Giants to two ninth-place finishes.

He said of the move to Leeds: “I know I will have people who doubt me, I’m used to that, but I will be working hard to earn the respect of my team-mates and the coaching staff during pre-season. That’s all that counts.

“I’m passionate about Rugby League, whether that is coaching Siddal or on the field with my team and I want to win. This is the biggest move of my career and I am excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.”

