Hull FC’s new signing lands at Super League club ahead of big year under Tony Smith

IF there is one Super League club where anticipation is greatest to improve in 2023 then it is Hull FC.

After finishing below local rivals Hull KR following a dismal last day defeat to the Robins, the atmosphere around the MKM Stadium was perhaps not the most exciting.

However, with Brett Hodgson departing and Tony Smith being appointed, a wave of new-found optimism has been generated around the Black and Whites.

A lot of that is also down to the new signings that both Hodgson and Smith have brought in with Newcastle Knights duo Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford, Castleford Tigers halfback Jake Trueman and Leeds Rhinos pair Brad Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe penning deals at the MKM Stadium.

One of those has been snapped in his new colours for the first time earlier today with Hoy making a big impression already, commanding plays and having the ball in his hand.

Ripping in on day one of life as a Black & White! 💪 ⚫️⚪️ #COYH https://t.co/G3YIGvx96Q pic.twitter.com/fLKEbbM6dn — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) December 5, 2022

Hoy will likely be Hull’s first choice fullback in 2023 following the departure of Jake Connor and the former Newcastle livewire looks determined to play a key part in Smith’s rejuvenation of the Airlie Birds.