Promotion and relegation confirmed for League One and Championship in 2024

PROMOTION and relegation has been confirmed from League One and down out of the Championship for the 2024 season.

Yesterday, the RFL confirmed that the structure of both tiers would stay the same for next season with discussions set to take place in order to determine the future structure in 2025.

The governing body’s press release stated that: “League One will be a nine-club competition, with each side playing 20 matches – 10 at home, and 10 away. This will involve four loop fixtures for each team, to be determined by seedings based on 2023 finishing positions (a contingency model has also been devised for an eight-team competition, which would see each team play the other three times in a 21-round programme). The League One Grand Final will be played on October 6 at home ground of the team ranked highest during the regular season.”

However, there was no mention of promotion and relegation between the Championship and League One with it now being revealed that two teams will be promoted from the third tier to the second, one through winning the League Leaders’ Shield and the other via a play-off system.

With just nine teams in League One, however, it remains to be seen how many teams will be able to qualify for the play-offs.

