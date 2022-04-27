Arrival date set for new Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith

New Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith will arrive in the UK next Tuesday to begin his job.

Smith was appointed last week on a three-and-a-half-year contract but was waiting for the necessary paperwork to travel from Australia, where he has been coaching Norths Devils.

The former Bradford Bulls coach has now received clearance to travel and will arrive early next week.

It means he won’t be at Headingley on Friday to see Leeds face Hull KR, coached by his uncle Tony Smith, in Super League.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan remains in interim charge of the Rhinos and will look to hand over to Smith with back-to-back wins following last week’s vital home victory over Toulouse Olympique.