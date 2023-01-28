Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor to miss start of Super League season

JAKE CONNOR was one of Ian Watson’s star signings for the Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

However, the former Hull FC maverick has admitted that he will not play a part in the Giants’ season until round five at the earliest.

After recovering from knee surgery, Connor is now in the end part of his rehab, but it won’t come soon enough for the February start.

That being said, Connor has outlined the plan for him to become one of Huddersfield’s halves when he does return.

“It’s probably just a number but I think the plan is for me to play in the halves with Theo (Fages) and with Tui (Lolohea) at fullback,” Connor told Giants TV.

“Anything can happen, injuries can play a part in that as can performances. I’m still in rehab at the moment so I’ve got to train hard and get back in the team.

“I’m starting to feel good now, it’s been over four-and-a-half months since my knee operation, but I’ve hd a hand operation as well so it’s been quite tough mentally not just physically

“I’m finally getting there and can see the light. I’ve done a week on the alter g and then on Monday I’m back on the field starting my straight line running.

“I think it’s about six weeks from starting on the field onwards depending on how I feel. I’m hoping to be back about round five.”

Connor joked that the Giants are barely suffering any injuries as he’s been quite lonely in rehab!

“I’m accepting of the situation now. This team barely picks up injuries so I’ve been in rehab basically on my own with Harvey Livett.

“Then there will be another six weeks that I’m going to be on my own so I’ve been used to it now.

“I need to train hard and get myself right to try and cement my spot.

For Connor, silverware is the aim for Huddersfield and himself in 2023.

“I think we’d be kidding ourselves if we are not talking about silverware. We want to win something, they went close last year but close is not enough.

“For me this team will suit me to getting back to my best and I know I can help this team along the way and they can help me.”