Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC halfback Luke Gale keen to pursue two career avenues after rugby league

FOR a rugby league player, a career in the sport is short compared to other jobs.

That means as stars approach their 30s, ideas about what potentially is out there after playing start to float around their heads.

Whilst some stay in the world of rugby league and go into coaching or punditry, others find a completely different avenue of work to go down.

New Keighley Cougars signing Luke Gale is 34 years old and knows that he is currently in the twilight of his career.

After spending 15 years in Super League with the likes of Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and most recently Hull FC, Gale has dropped down a league to join the Cougar Park outfit.

However, in doing so it has allowed the halfback to spend more time with his brother in their partnered roofing company – something which Gale wants to explore beyond playing rugby league.

“On a personal note I’ve got property and I’ve got a roofing contract company with my brother which we set up 18 months ago and I’ve been helping him with that,” Gale told League Express.

“I’m looking forward to that even though it was perhaps a year earlier than I thought it would be.”

As well as heading into the roofing business, Gale also wants to stay in the sport as a pundit after enjoying a taster with Sky Sports in recent seasons.

“I love the punditry on Sky and I think the media work is something I would love to get involved with.

“I really enjoyed going on Sky and maybe something with Channel 4. I’ve got to keep my options open.”

Reflecting on his time in rugby league so far, Gale wouldn’t change a thing about his career.

“Rugby has given me a great career and a great life.

“I’ve met many a good person through it and I’ve had the best time ever being a rugby league player.”