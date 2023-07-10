Huddersfield Giants star Theo Fages’ Super League move set to be confirmed

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Theo Fages’ Super League move is set to be confirmed.

The French halfback’s future has been up in the air ever since publication L’Independant linked Fages with a move to the Catalans Dragons, despite having over a year left on his current Huddersfield deal.

Fages, who left French shores 12 years ago to join Salford, is set to be reunited with his homeland from 2024, according to Catalan Media.

The Twitter page announced: ““Just asked jubilant coach Ian Watson about Theo Fages’ future, he has the ultimate respect for his French protegé so he will leave it to the player to announce but he is coming home.”

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said this in his press conference prior to his side’s 22-14 win over Catalans at the weekend: “We’d love Theo to be here with us. Like I said, there’s been a lot of things that have gone on in and around situations with Theo, but that’s probably for Theo to explain as he goes forward.

“We’ll see where it takes us with Theo. Theo is really committed to Huddersfield and he’s upset at the kind of number of games he’s missed this year and wants to obviously finish the season really strongly so yeah we’ll see what happens and what develops as we go forward.

“Everyone within the club’s well aware of the situation develops as we go forward with everyone within the club’s well aware of the situation who it’s something that’s probably we’ve got to wait and see more so than anything else.”

The Giants will also be saying goodbye to Will Pryce at the end of the year following his move to the Newcastle Knights, leaving Tui Lolohea, Jake Connor and Olly Russell as potential starters for 2024.