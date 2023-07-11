Warrington Wolves’ bid for immediate Super League signing rejected as Daryl Powell aims for new blood

WARRINGTON WOLVES have attempted to make new signing Lachlan Fitzgibbon an immediate one.

The Cheshire club announced the signing of the Newcastle Knights star last week, but with Daryl Powell’s side decimated by injury, the former Castleford Tigers boss has made a play to bring Fitzgibbon in sooner.

However, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has reported that Warrington have been rebuffed in their attempt to bring over the Australian sooner.

With Newcastle aiming for a late charge to the finals spots, the Knights rejected the Wolves’ advance with Powell now potentially looking elsewhere for new, immediate blood.

On signing, Fitzgibbon said: “It’s been in my vision for the last couple of years to make the move over to Super League.

“They play a really good brand of rugby league in the UK which I feel will suit my game. At 29 I want to come over while I still have my best years in front of me.

“The history of the club and how important the club is to the town and the people of Warrington really resonated with me. I’m from a town over here in Newcastle and it’s full of passionate people who love their footy.

“Michael Monaghan is one of our assistant coaches at the Knights and spoke very highly about the club. I know Kurt Gidley too who’s a Newcastle legend. Kurt spoke so positively about the club and town. Hearing how much he enjoyed his time over there really made me feel comfortable about the decision and the move to England.

“I’m looking forward to getting over there and meeting the Warrington fans.”