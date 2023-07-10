Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft reportedly a target for struggling club

SALFORD RED DEVILS star and reigning Man of Steel, Brodie Croft, has reportedly become a target for a struggling club.

Croft, who has become Salford’s most important player since joining the club ahead of the 2022 Super League season, is a name that has appeared on the table for the Wests Tigers.

The Tigers, who currently sit bottom of the NRL ladder with just three wins from 16 games, will be playing with a new halfback partnership no matter what in 2024 with the much-maligned playmaker Luke Brooks joining the Manly Sea Eagles next season.

Names such as Croft, as well as North Queensland Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend and Hull FC star Jake Clifford, have been mentioned with the Concord club desperate for new blood to finally send them to the play-offs.

Croft himself signed a mammoth seven-year deal with Salford at the end of last season, with the Red Devils keen on keeping their most influential players.

Therefore, any potential move would require a hefty transfer fee.