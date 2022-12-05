How St Helens legend’s conversation convinced Huddersfield Giants star to head for Super League exit

ST Helens legend Leon Pryce was integral in his son, Will’s, decision to leave Huddersfield Giants at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Will Pryce, one of Super League’s highest-rated teenage stars, will be swapping the claret and gold of Huddersfield for the red, blue and white of the Newcastle Knights from 2024 onwards.

And, Will’s father, Leon – who became one of Super League’s greatest ever players during his career – was pivotal in that move, helping to put things into perspective for his son.

“When it became quite serious… he kind of put it into perspective,” Will Pryce said.

“When he was playing in the early 2000s there were a lot of Australian players who were coming to England in the prime of their careers — Matt Gidley, Jamie Lyon.

“They were playing Super League because it was the best of the best. Obviously now roles have reversed and players are going over there because that is where you want to play — against the best players in the best league.

“He just said if you want to have a real crack at this, at the end of the day every rugby player wants to retire and never work again, but if you want to achieve something great in your career, you want to go where you can do that.

“Go to Australia and test yourself against the best.”

Pryce becomes the second Huddersfield star to test himself in the NRL with Dom Young the trailblazer. Since then, Young – who plays for the Knights as well – has become a star in the Australian competition.