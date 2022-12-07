Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce responds to being given the number 32 as Jake Connor gets number one shirt

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Will Pryce has responded to being given the number 32 by head coach Ian Watson as former Hull FC man Jake Connor gets the number one shirt for 2023.

Pryce is set to move to NRL side Newcastle Knights for the 2024 season and beyond, but has unfinished business with the Giants in 2023 but it came as a surprise that the starlet was pushed from his number one shirt down to 32.

However, the teenager has revealed that it his first professional number and one that he is ‘buzzing about’ after sending out a message on social media giant Twitter.

Pryce tweeted: “Buzzing to be back in 32, my first professional number, let’s get going now.”

— Will Pryce (@willpryce_) December 7, 2022

It will be an interesting year for Watson and Huddersfield with the depth in the club’s backline something that rival Super League clubs will be envious of.

With Jake Connor, Will Pryce and Tui Lolohea all able to play in the number one shirt, Watson will have no shortage of suitors for that fullback spot as he attempts to steer the Giants to a trophy-winning year in 2023.