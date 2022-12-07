St Helens and Canterbury Bulldogs legend James Graham reduced to tears following emotional return to former club

ST HELENS and Canterbury Bulldogs legend James Graham has been reduced to tears following emotional return to his former club.

Known for his no-nonsense approach, unbridled passion and determination to improve those around him, Graham carved out quite the reputation for himself during both his Super League and NRL career.

Now, upon a return to the Bulldogs where he captained the side, Graham has revealed just how much it meant to him to be handed a ‘golden cap’ by Canterbury, which he then donated to his local amateur side the Thatto Heath Crusaders.

“It’s part of rugby league – you are always welcomed back and the volunteers at Thatto there love the game.”

Graham was full of praise for current Canterbury and Australia star Josh Addo-Carr ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

“He is a superstar and is what our sport needs more of.”

Former Bulldogs captain James Graham today made an emotional return to the club. The English enforcer was back at Belmore to say ‘thank you’ for a gesture by the Bulldogs that reduced him to tears. CEO Aaron Warburton opened up on living by the traditional family club values. pic.twitter.com/eCm9z63QNv — Bulldogs Kennel (@BulldogsKennel) December 7, 2022

The Canterbury club are attempting to promote themselves as more of a family club with the Belmore side losing touch with their community in recent years.

With new head coach Cameron Ciraldo already trekking to Fiji to support new signing Viliame Kikau following the death of his father, the Bulldogs are certainly going about it in the right manner.