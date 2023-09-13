Huddersfield Giants veteran set to enter open market with exit from Super League club looming

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS veteran Jermaine McGillvary is set to enter the open market with his exit from the Super League club looming.

A stalwart of the Giants, McGillvary has made 310 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, scoring over 200 tries but he has not been offered a new deal by head coach Ian Watson for 2024.

That being said, the 35-year-old winger is still searching for a full-time deal.

“I think I’m gone. I don’t think there’s a deal here for me. So it’s probably me done,” McGillvary said.

“If it was full-time. It would be pretty hard for me to play part-time with my kids in academies in Manchester, so training on an evening would probably not be doable for me.

“So I’m trying to look for a year deal, whether it be here or elsewhere, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen.

“If there was an opportunity to go one year full-time somewhere as a backup to prove myself maybe, or just to help the younger lads or whatnot, I’d definitely be open to the opportunity.”

McGillvary, however, looks back on his career with pride.

“When I got injured against Hull FC, I didn’t think I was going to play again this season. And obviously next season, it could be me, and it will, it’s probably me done.

“But when I do finally look back on my career, I couldn’t be happier with what I’ve done.

“I know I didn’t win anything in particular but I never dreamed of being a Super League player, never mind scoring 250 tries and representing my country. I’m over the moon but I’ve got two more games to go and I’ll see how it goes.”

