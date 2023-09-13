Super League refereeing appointments announced as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Friday night when Jack Smith takes charge of Sky Sports’ live coverage of Warrington Wolves’ home clash against St Helens before Chris Kendall officiates Wigan Warriors’ fixture against Castleford Tigers. Last but not least on Friday, Tom Grant will take the reins of Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Leigh Leopards.
On Saturday, Australian referee Joe Vella will take charge of Hull FC’s clash against Huddersfield Giants in what will be his Super League debut whilst Ben Thaler will officiate Catalans Dragons’ home fixture with Leeds Rhinos. Liam Moore will then officiate Hull KR’s key clash with Salford Red Devils.
Here is the refereeing list in full:
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
15th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: S. Mikalauskas
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell
Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
15th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity
15th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: E. Mccarthy
In Goal 2: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants
16th September, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: M. Lynn
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
16th September, KO: 18:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: G. Poumes
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
16th September, KO: 19:30
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Lincoln
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: S. Williams
