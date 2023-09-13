Super League refereeing appointments announced as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night when Jack Smith takes charge of Sky Sports’ live coverage of Warrington Wolves’ home clash against St Helens before Chris Kendall officiates Wigan Warriors’ fixture against Castleford Tigers. Last but not least on Friday, Tom Grant will take the reins of Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Leigh Leopards.

On Saturday, Australian referee Joe Vella will take charge of Hull FC’s clash against Huddersfield Giants in what will be his Super League debut whilst Ben Thaler will officiate Catalans Dragons’ home fixture with Leeds Rhinos. Liam Moore will then officiate Hull KR’s key clash with Salford Red Devils.

Here is the refereeing list in full:

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

15th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: S. Mikalauskas

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

15th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity

15th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: E. Mccarthy

In Goal 2: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

16th September, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: M. Lynn

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

16th September, KO: 18:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: G. Poumes

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

16th September, KO: 19:30

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Lincoln

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.