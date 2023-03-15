Salford Red Devils star will be out for ten weeks as Paul Rowley outlines if there will be a replacement for Dan Sarginson and Wakefield’s ‘biggest threat’

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been doing it tough in 2023 so far on the injury front.

A number of players have been injured in recent weeks, not least Joe Burgess and Oliver Partington.

Now, Salford head coach Paul Rowley has given the prognosis on both.

“Budgie (Joe Burgess) should be maybe two weeks so that’s not as bad as first thought. Oli Partington needs an operation on his knee so he will be around the ten week-mark,” Rowley said.

“He is the unfortunate one there but knowing Oli he will be rehabbing really hard to get back before that.”

One man who won’t play for Salford again is Dan Sarginson after the Londoner retired during the week. That being said, Rowley isn’t expecting a replacement through the doors at the AJ Bell Stadium.

“There’s no budget freed up but in terms of Dan retiring, he will be well missed by the playing group and the staff.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with Dan and sharing his company. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.

“In terms of going forward, it’s not made any difference to us, we’ve been treating it as though he hasn’t been here for the last couple of weeks and now he is not.”

Rowley’s Salford will go up against Wakefield Trinity this weekend and the Red Devils boss has outlined two threats in particular.

“They obviously have been in a good few arm wrestles, they’ve got got to half-time without conceding points so they are a tough nut to crack and will probably target us to put their best foot forward.

“On paper, they’ve got a decent side there and some really good athletes with the likes of international centre Reece Lyne.

“The biggest threat they’ve got is Mason Lino, he’s been fantastic for them over a period of time.

“We will give them every bit of respect that they deserve. We are aware we need to be at our best. They will be desperate to string a performance together for 80 minutes.”