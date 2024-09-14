Huddersfield Giants winger signs new contract

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS winger Aidan McGowan has signed a new one-year deal to stay for 2025.

The 22-year-old came through the club’s academy but only made his first-team debut in July after loans with York Knights, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls.

McGowan, who can also play at fullback, has only missed two matches since, impressing coach Luke Robinson enough to award a new deal.

“He’s somebody that I’ve pushed for since I got the job,” said Robinson.

“He’s one of the hardest workers in the squad, he’s the first on the field and the last off it, he works with the scholarship and really cares about the club.

“He grew up in Huddersfield and you want people who know what it means to play for the club.

“He can play multiple positions and showed his value during this year.”

McGowan said of the contract: “It’s what I’ve been hoping for all year. It’s my hometown club too so I’m glad to be staying.

“It means a lot to me, I remember coming to watch when I was a kid and to be playing for the Giants now, it’s a dream come true.”

