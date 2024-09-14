Sam Burgess provides Matt Dufty latest after missing Warrington Wolves win

MATT DUFTY will return for Warrington Wolves in their final-round fixture after missing their big win over Huddersfield Giants, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

The fullback was named in Warrington’s 21-man squad but not picked in the 17 which dismantled Huddersfield 66-0 on Saturday evening.

It’s the fourth game he has missed since suffering a knee injury at Magic Weekend but his return would be a very welcome one ahead of the play-offs considering his excellent form this season.

“He could have played,” said Burgess, who side host London Broncos to close the regular season next Friday.

“I nearly put him on the bench, but we’ll give him another week. We play Friday night so it probably would have irresponsible (to play him tonight), considering how the game went.

“He’ll play next week. I don’t know if he’ll play the full game, but he’ll play.”

Warrington go into that with a chance of finishing in the top two – ensuring a spot in the play-off semi-finals – if Hull KR slip up against Leeds Rhinos in the final round.

But Burgess said: “It’s something I’ve stopped worrying about, since we lost a few weeks ago (against Leigh Leopards).

“It was out of the picture for us. When things are out of our hands, I don’t waste too much energy on it. We concentrate on getting our performances right on the field.”

It’s fair to say they did that in a twelve-try success and defensive shutout at Huddersfield.

“I was proud of the defence,” said Burgess.

“I’m aware Huddersfield have a lot of guys out and had young players on debut, but I wanted us to still be disciplined in our defence, have no lapses in concentration and make sure we’re putting our best foot forward. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

