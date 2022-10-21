NRL forward reportedly snubs Wakefield Trinity and Super League move

NRL forward James Tamou has reportedly rejected a move to Wakefield Trinity and Super League.

That’s according to Fox Sports which has reported that Wests Tigers veteran Tamou is reportedly set to return to the North Queensland Cowboys, six years after leaving.

Though Wakefield and another Super League club were reportedly interested in bringing over Tamou to the UK, the Australian forward’s family was keen to stay Down Under.

Tamou’s role wouldn’t just be focused on the field, with Fox Sports stating that the veteran would mentor young forwards on a massive pay-cut.

Meanwhile, Wakefield are still trying to rebuild their squad under new head coach Mark Applegarth following a close brush with relegation in 2022.

One of those, Morgan Smith, has joined from Featherstone Rovers but the club still has three overseas quota spots to play with following the departures of Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona and Bill Tupou.