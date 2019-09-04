NCL’s Minor Premiership up for grabs on Saturday…

The huge prize of the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Minor Premiership will be resolved at the weekend.
Leaders West Hull will top the final table if they win their final league game at Siddal, regardless of results elsewhere.
Wath Brow Hornets will leapfrog Wests if Siddal beat the Green & Golds, and if Hornets see off Cumbrian neighbours Kells.
Reigning champions (and last year’s Minor Premiers) Hunslet Club Parkside will, meanwhile, retain their crown if they prevail at Rochdale Mayfield – and if both West Hull and Wath Brow are defeated on Saturday.
And fourth-placed Thatto Heath Crusaders could close in pole position if they win at Underbank and all three of Wests, Hornets and Parkside slip up.
To add to the intrigue Underbank and Siddal, together with Egremont Rangers, are vying for the bottom two spots in the Top-Six championship play-offs.
Fixtures
Saturday 7 September 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Leigh Miners Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Lock Lane v Egremont Rangers
Siddal v West Hull
Rochdale Mayfield v Hunslet Club Parkside
Underbank Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Wath Brow Hornets v Kells
DIVISION ONE
Milford v Skirlaugh
Myton Warriors v Featherstone Lions
Oulton Raiders v Wigan St Patricks
Pilkington Recs v Normanton Knights
Saddleworth Rangers v Stanningley
York Acorn v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
DIVISION TWO
PROMOTION PLAY-OFFS
Wigan St Judes v Crosfields
Hull Dockers v Barrow Island
LEAGUE
Clock Face Miners v Shaw Cross Sharks
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Gateshead Storm
Dewsbury Celtic v Waterhead Warriors
Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers
Heworth v Millom
Hunslet Warriors v Drighlington
Leigh East v Hensingham