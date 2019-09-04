NCL’s Minor Premiership up for grabs on Saturday…

The huge prize of the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Minor Premiership will be resolved at the weekend.

Leaders West Hull will top the final table if they win their final league game at Siddal, regardless of results elsewhere.

Wath Brow Hornets will leapfrog Wests if Siddal beat the Green & Golds, and if Hornets see off Cumbrian neighbours Kells.

Reigning champions (and last year’s Minor Premiers) Hunslet Club Parkside will, meanwhile, retain their crown if they prevail at Rochdale Mayfield – and if both West Hull and Wath Brow are defeated on Saturday.

And fourth-placed Thatto Heath Crusaders could close in pole position if they win at Underbank and all three of Wests, Hornets and Parkside slip up.

To add to the intrigue Underbank and Siddal, together with Egremont Rangers, are vying for the bottom two spots in the Top-Six championship play-offs.

Fixtures

Saturday 7 September 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Leigh Miners Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Lock Lane v Egremont Rangers

Siddal v West Hull

Rochdale Mayfield v Hunslet Club Parkside

Underbank Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wath Brow Hornets v Kells

DIVISION ONE

Milford v Skirlaugh

Myton Warriors v Featherstone Lions

Oulton Raiders v Wigan St Patricks

Pilkington Recs v Normanton Knights

Saddleworth Rangers v Stanningley

York Acorn v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFFS

Wigan St Judes v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Barrow Island

LEAGUE

Clock Face Miners v Shaw Cross Sharks

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Gateshead Storm

Dewsbury Celtic v Waterhead Warriors

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Heworth v Millom

Hunslet Warriors v Drighlington

Leigh East v Hensingham