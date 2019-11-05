Huddersfield to evolve squad following Ikahihifo departure

Huddersfield have promised their squad will “evolve” ahead of the 2020 season following the departure of Sebastine Ikahihifo.

The forward has left the club after signing for Salford on a season-long loan.

But that has opened up both cap space and a salary cap spot for the Giants, who have been strongly linked with Aidan Sezer, the Canberra Raiders halfback.

They have already confirmed the signings of Kenny Edwards, Ashton Golding and James Gavet for 2020, with more news expected.

“Our squad and staff will continue to evolve over the coming weeks as we work towards the start of the 2020 season,” said managing director Richard Thewlis.

“The signing of Samoan International James Gavet and emergence of Oliver Wilson and Jon Luke Kirby into the first team front row alongside our established players gave us the depth to enable Sebastine to be released.

“The arrangement is only for a year and both Sebastine and ourselves hope that a fresh start can reignite him to the form that took him into the 2017 Dream Team.

“He is a fans favourite here and I am sure will soon establish himself as such at Salford and it is another step for us in putting together the 2020 squad that has been planned by Simon and his team.”

Matt Frawley’s future is set to be resolved this week, with the halfback on the way out of the club.