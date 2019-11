Toronto Wolfpack are closing in on the signing of Sonny Bill Williams.

The Kiwi megastar has agreed terms with the Wolfpack on a two-year deal and the deal is believed to be in its final formalities.

He is a free agent following the culmination of the Rugby Union World Cup, and is now set for a return to the 13-man code, and a first venture into the Super League.

It’s been reported that he will earn approximately £2.5m a season.