Toronto Wolfpack stage ‘home’ games in London, Leeds & York

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed they will play ‘home’ games at Saracens Rugby Union and York City Knights next season.

The Wolfpack will take part in three on-the-road games next season, with their first-ever Super League game coinciding with a first-ever Super League doubleheader as they take on Castleford and Leeds take on Hull FC.

However, they will also stage the first Rugby League match to be staged at Saracens’ Allianz Park when they on champions St Helens on Saturday, February 29th.

On March 22nd, they will take part in their second doubleheader as they team up with York City Knights at their new Community Stadium.

The Knights will take on a Championship opponent that day, while Toronto will take on Wakefield.