Hugo Salabio hoping to find home at Hull FC after well-travelled start to career

HUGO SALABIO hopes to find a home by the Humber after signing for his fourth Super League team in four seasons.

The French prop has signed a two-year deal with Hull FC after being released, alongside Harvey Livett, by Huddersfield.

Salabio played once for Catalans in 2022, three times after joining Wakefield midway through the 2023 season, and then appeared twelve times for Huddersfield last term.

He signed a three-year contract with the Giants only to leave after one. But Hull director of rugby Richie Myler believes the 24-year-old has what the club is after.

“We’ve been actively looking to add some depth to our pack for some time, and Hugo fits the bill for us in that regard,” said Myler.

“He is a big body and brings some big size to our prop options. He’s still quite raw, but he’ll add some aggression to us and he’s got some promising physical attributes that really excite us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him link up with us over the coming weeks.”

Salabio, who made his France debut against Ukraine in October, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for me to continue my development, and I can’t wait to represent this historic club.

“I want to give my best to contribute to the team’s success and I look forward to connecting with the fans over the next couple of years.

“The past few years have been full of learning, and I’m proud of the progress I’ve made so far. My goal now is to use this experience to help the team and keep improving personally.”

Meanwhile, former captain Danny Houghton’s first post-playing role at Hull has been revealed.

Houghton, who retired at the end of last season, has taken up a voluntary coaching consultancy with the club’s Academy and will work under coach Francis Cummins.

Hull head of youth Richard Tate said: “Danny has been an ideal role model for so many aspiring Rugby League players in and around the Hull area for so many years, and it’s great to see that he has volunteered to take his playing and leadership experience and transition that into the coaching environment.”