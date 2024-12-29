Willie Peters explains Hull KR’s move for Leon Ruan

HULL KR coach Willie Peters reckons Leon Ruan has all the attributes required to become a regular in his pack.

While Rovers have reportedly lined up Catalans fullback or halfback Arthur Mourgue to join from 2026, 21-year-old backrower Ruan is already on board.

The former Batley Boys junior, Wakefield Academy, Doncaster and Leeds player has penned a two-year Sewell Group Craven Park contract.

That’s after proving his worth to Peters during a trial spell following his departure from the Rhinos.

Ruan had two years at Leeds but was limited to eleven outings, all from the bench, while having short spells at Bradford in 2023 and Doncaster this year.

He played 23 times, scoring six tries, for Doncaster as they reached the League One play-offs in 2022.

Now, wearing shirt number 27, he’s aiming to kick on, with Peters explaining: “Leon has proven he wants to be a Hull KR player through his actions in training.

“He can play in the backrow and also the middle, and we see him as someone who will hopefully develop over the next two years into a long-term Super League player.”

Ruan is delighted to be with last season’s Grand Finalists, saying: “The opportunity to come here was something I knew I had to grab with both hands and throw myself into.

“The trajectory of Hull KR is something I want to be part of. I think this club is the best place to get the best out of me on the pitch.”

He becomes a tenth addition after Leeds team-mate, second rower Rhyse Martin, fellow forwards Eribe Doro (Bradford), Bill Leyland (London Broncos), Michael McIlorum (Castleford), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters) and backs Jack Broadbent (Castleford), Tom Davies (Catalans), Lee Kershaw (London Broncos) and Danny Richardson (Castleford).

Broadbent and Richardson are starting permanent deals after playing on loan for Rovers last season.

France international Mourgue, 25, has been at Catalans for the last seven years after starting at feeder team Saint-Estève XIII Catalan.

A new rule allows players with a year left on a contract to talk to other clubs from December 1, when previously it was May 1.

Hull KR 2024 squad numbers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Michael McIlorum, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Broadbent, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 21 Jack Brown, 22 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 23 Lee Kershaw, 24 Eribe Doro, 25 Bill Leyland, 26 AJ Wallace, 27 Leon Ruan, 28 Zach Fishwick, 29 Louix Gorman, 30 Leo Tennison, 31 Lennie Ellis, 32 Connor Barley, 33 Harvey Horne, 34 Neil Tchamambe.