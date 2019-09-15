Hull confirm ten departures

Hull FC have confirmed the departures of 10 players.

Mickey Paea, Sika Manu and Mark Minichiello are all retiring at the end of the season and head the exodus from the KCOM.

They’re joined by Joe Westerman, who is expected to join Wakefield, and York City Knights-bound Danny Washbrook. Dean Hadley and Jez Litten have already joined cross-city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers while Chris Green, who is currently on loan at Wakefield, will also depart.

Jack Logan and Levy Nzoungou will also depart with their contracts up at the end of the season.