Hull FC activate contract clause for young Super League man

HULL FC have made the decision to extend the deal for of the club’s most brightest young prospects at the club for the 2024 Super League season.

The East Yorkshire club have taken the option to extend 20-year old Denive Balmforth’s time in West Hull by a further season having activated a contract extension.

The promising youngster, who joined the club from Warrington Wolves during the 2021 campaign has spent the 2023 campaign on loan at dual-registration partners Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred Championship.

Leeds-born Balmforth was one of the stand-out performers in the side, making 26 appearances, scoring six tries, and featuring at both half-back and back-row as well as his preferred spot at hooker.

Gaining valuable experience throughout the year, Balmforth will return to the Black & Whites next season and add depth to the hooker role alongside Danny Houghton.

Earning a call-up to the Yorkshire Academy side in his debut season with the Airlie Birds, Balmforth claimed a Man of the Match award with try-scoring performance against Lancashire, before making a try-scoring senior debut against Toulouse in 2022, making a total of four appearances before the end of the campaign.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Balmforth said: “I’m just buzzing to have my future secured for 2024. I think it’s testament to how hard I’ve worked since I joined the club a couple of years ago.

“I’d say 2023 is the year I’ve turned from a boy into man, playing week in, week out up at Newcastle. It’s been a massive opportunity for me to challenge myself in the Championship and it’s just made me hungry to play in Super League for Hull.

“I’m making a lot of scarifies and working incredibly hard behind-the-scenes at the minute to make sure I’m in the best possible shape for 2024, so I’m really excited for what the future holds.

“Tony [Smith] has been great for me, always staying in touch and making sure I’m on the right track. I’m sure he’ll continue guiding me along the path, and hopefully I’ll be able to bear the fruits of my hard work in the near future.”

Hull FC head coach, Tony Smith, added: “Denive certainly got what he needed out of 2023, and that is playing as much footy as possible.

“He increased his game time and he increased his fitness, which was really important. He’s come on a lot and has really benefited from that experience, which we’re looking forward to him bringing into pre-season.

“Denive still has some developing to do in the early stages of his career. However, what I would say is that he is very committed to his fitness, which is a credit to him, and it is up to him to take this opportunity now and grab it with both hands.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.