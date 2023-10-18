Dec Patton makes surprising move as Bradford Bulls fight off interest to nail down deal for Papua New Guinea powerhouse Keven Appo

DEC PATTON has made a surprise move following his exit from the Bradford Bulls with the West Yorkshire club fending off rivals in nailing down a deal for Papua New Guinea powerhouse Keven Appo.

The PNG powerhouse made his debut against Widnes Vikings in Round Three and quickly became popular amongst Bradford supporters with a series of combative displays.

A remarkable first year has seen him score 10 tries in 29 appearances, as the Bulls secured third place and a spot in the play-off semi-finals.

“The club is extremely family orientated which is amazing and my family and I have felt that we are part of this big family,” said Appo.

“The staff, players and fans have been so supportive which makes us feel like we are not far away from home, even though we are thousands of miles away.

“Choosing to stay was an easy decision for my family and I to make.”

Incoming Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “Kev has been an integral part of what the club has achieved this season. He brings energy, enthusiasm and experience.

“From watching the games this season it’s clear to see that he plays a really important role for the team and has the ability to change the momentum in games.

“His hard work has been rewarded and we are looking forward to welcoming him back in pre-season to start preparations for a big 2024 season.”

Bradford Bulls’ CEO Jason Hirst said: “I’m delighted that we’ve now finally got this particular deal over the line. Although there was a strong desire from the outset, from both player and club, to extend Keven’s contract, it has proven to be a rather complex and time-consuming process.

“The announcement of this contract extension is testament to the will and patience of both parties and everyone at the club is understandably delighted to have secured the services of an undoubted fans’ favourite.

“Given the security of another contract and a longer pre-season in the UK, than last year, the club’s performance staff are all extremely confident that there is yet more improvement to come from Keven in a Bradford Bulls shirt.

“Finally, on behalf of the club, I’d like to express a heartfelt thanks to Squad Booster for their help in securing this important player retention.”

Meanwhile, Patton has signed for Swinton Lions following a difficult spell at Odsal, according to Bradford Bulls reporter The Game Caller.

Patton hasn’t played since a 14-10 home defeat to Barrow way back in July.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.