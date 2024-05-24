Jake Connor dropped as Ian Watson makes crucial call ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS maverick Jake Connor has been dropped by head coach Ian Watson ahead of his side’s clash with Leigh Leopards tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Connor had come under scrutiny last weekend during Huddersfield’s 46-10 loss to Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-final having been sinbinned for lashing out following a previous incident of the same ilk.

On Jake Connor’s sinbinning and whether he needs to work on his discipline, Watson was tight lipped following that fixture, saying: “I think I’ll talk to Jake about that first before I make a comment in the press or anything else. He deserves that.

“But yeah, we need to get on top of it.”

Now, Watson has decided to act on Connor’s indiscretion, replacing him at fullback with Tui Lolohea, who penned a new two-year deal with the Giants this week.

Olly Russell partners Adam Clune in the halves in a changed line-up for Huddersfield with Thomas Deakin also coming in at hooker.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast