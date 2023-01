THE Women’s Challenge Cup Group Stage has been concluded which sees holders St Helens pitted against the Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos.

Here are the four groups:

Group 1

Featherstone Rovers

Salford Red Devils

Cardiff Demons

Wigan Warriors

Group 2

Huddersfield Giants

Bradford Bulls

Oulton Raidettes

Leeds Rhinos

Group 3

Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers

London Broncos

St Helens

Group 4

Barrow Raiders

Leigh Leopards

Hull KR

York Valkyrie