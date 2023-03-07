Hull FC and Salford Red Devils fixture set for groundbreaking live stream for a Super League first

Hull FC and Salford Red Devils will break new ground for the Betfred Super League this Saturday afternoon (March 11) when their Round Four fixture is streamed live on the Our League app.

It will become the first ever pay-per-view streamed Super League fixture – making the action accessible to all supporters, in the UK and worldwide.

Fans will be able to buy a live streaming pass for £4.95 in advance of the game – increasing to £10 on the day of the match.

Match coverage will start at 2.45pm, ahead of kick-off at 3pm at the MKM Stadium in Hull – and the match will have a video referee.

RL Commercial, in partnership with Sky Sports, have been working with the Betfred Super League clubs to identify several matches in the 2023 season to explore the potential audience for pay-per-view streaming.

Rhodri Jones, the RL Commercial Managing Director, said: “We’re excited by the potential of this first ever pay-per-view streaming fixture, to allow more supporters to watch an attractive match, and to generate more revenue for the clubs involved – and we are grateful to Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and our broadcast partners Sky Sports for making it possible.

“Pay-per-view streaming is a way of allowing more people to watch matches that are not currently televised, from wherever they are in the world – and the development of the Our League app over the last five years has provided Rugby League and the Betfred Super League with a great platform for that.”

Hull FC Chief Executive, James Clark, added: “We are entering a pivotal era for the sport where we must break new ground to raise the profile of the game and grow our fan base – and our online and digital strategy will need to be central to this.

“Whilst nothing can replace the excitement and drama of being there in person, this is the next best thing, and we look forward to playing our part in helping the sport push new boundaries – starting with what we hope will be an exciting match day on Saturday.”

Ian Blease, the Salford Red Devils Director of Rugby & Operations, said: “As part of a continuing effort to grow Rugby League, introducing a pay-per-view streaming service allows more and more people to watch the sport we love.

“Experiencing a game live will always be the best way to capture the atmosphere, but also having the ability to watch remotely can only be a good thing.”