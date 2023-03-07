Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons: Sam Tomkins absent again as Super League sides set for crunch TV game

SAM TOMKINS will once again miss Catalans Dragons’ fixture as the French side go up against Wigan Warriors on Thursday night.
Tomkins has yet to play a game in the 2023 Super League season after undergoing knee surgery back in January following the Rugby League World Cup.
The Dragons have endured a difficult period in terms of injury with Mitchell Pearce, Fouad Yaha and Tyrone May just some of those that have missed the opening few games in Super League.
Tomkins will miss out on Thursday as will Matt Whitley, Pearce and Yaha.
1. Arthur Mourge
2. Tom Davies
3. Adam Keighran
4. Matthieu Laguerre
6. Tyrone May
8. Mike McMeeken
9. Micky McIlorum
10. Julian Bousquet
12. Paul Seguier
13. Benjamin Garcia
15. Mickael Goudemand
18. Tiaki Chan
19. Arthur Romano
22. Siua Taukeiaho
23. Jordan Dezaria
24. Tom Johnstone
25. Bastien Scimone
26. Manu Ma’u
28. Ugo Tison
30. Loan Castano
31. Tanguy Zenon
Meanwhile, Wigan boss Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that thrashed Castleford Tigers 36-0 last week.
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
27 Junior Nsemba
TV Channel
The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off