Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons: Sam Tomkins absent again as Super League sides set for crunch TV game

SAM TOMKINS will once again miss Catalans Dragons’ fixture as the French side go up against Wigan Warriors on Thursday night.

Tomkins has yet to play a game in the 2023 Super League season after undergoing knee surgery back in January following the Rugby League World Cup.

The Dragons have endured a difficult period in terms of injury with Mitchell Pearce, Fouad Yaha and Tyrone May just some of those that have missed the opening few games in Super League.

Tomkins will miss out on Thursday as will Matt Whitley, Pearce and Yaha.

1. Arthur Mourge

2. Tom Davies

3. Adam Keighran

4. Matthieu Laguerre

6. Tyrone May

8. Mike McMeeken

9. Micky McIlorum

10. Julian Bousquet

12. Paul Seguier

13. Benjamin Garcia

15. Mickael Goudemand

18. Tiaki Chan

19. Arthur Romano

22. Siua Taukeiaho

23. Jordan Dezaria

24. Tom Johnstone

25. Bastien Scimone

26. Manu Ma’u

28. Ugo Tison

30. Loan Castano

31. Tanguy Zenon

Meanwhile, Wigan boss Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that thrashed Castleford Tigers 36-0 last week.

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

27 Junior Nsemba

TV Channel

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off