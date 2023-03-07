Willie Peters gives verdict on Shaun Kenny-Dowall incident with Jordan Abdull and Kane Linnett set to miss Warrington Wolves clash

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has had his say on the incident that has seen Shaun Kenny-Dowall slapped with a Grade E Dangerous Contact charge following the loss to Leigh Leopards last week.

Kenny-Dowall could be banned for up to five games if the Operational Rules Tribunal finds the KR captain guilty tonight, but head coach Peters is hoping that the ORT takes into account the veteran’s great record.

“Obviously we will know more tonight, it’s in the hands of the tribunal. I will say that Skidz (Shaun Kenny-Dowall) has had 16 years of NRL and Super League and he’s never missed a game from ill-discipline. We will know one way or another, we hope they will take it into consideration,” Peters said.

“It depends on the ruling now, we’ve got rules in place and rightly so and we have to abide by those rules as players.

“There wasn’t a lot in it but if we are looking at the rulings now it may not look great from some peoples’ point of view but I don’t think there was a lot of intent.

“He wasn’t trying to hurt the player, it was just a reaction which in hindsight might be the wrong reaction.

“What I’d like is for the tribunal to look into his history as well and what type of player and person he is. We’ve got rules in place and I get that but we need to look into the person and character. It will be nice to be under that but we will accept what happens.

“You can only control what you can control and now it’s in the hands of the tribunal. Naturally we’d love Skidz to be able to play this weekend. Is that a reality? Who knows.”

Two men who will miss out in the clash against Warrington will be Kane Linnett and Jordan Abdull with the duo injured.

“Kane has ligament damage, he is looking at about a month on the sidelines. It’s around his medial andJordan Abdull has a minor calf injury.”