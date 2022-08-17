Wigan Warriors receive boosts ahead of Toulouse Olympique tie

Wigan Warriors have welcomed John Bateman back from injury for Friday’s home clash against Toulouse Olympique.

The forward has been sidelined for more than a month by a rib injury but has been named in Matt Peet’s 21-man squad.

Wigan make two changes in total with Leeds Rhinos-bound James McDonnell, who has been spending the season on loan at Leigh Centurions, in line for just a second appearance of the year.

The suspended Mike Cooper moves out of the squad along with youngster Harvie Hill, while the Warriors are still without Iain Thornley (knee), Thomas Leuluai (calf) and Sam Powell (foot) through injury.

Liam Farrell has missed the previous two matches with a calf issue but is set to return this week, as could Morgan Smithies after pulling out the warm-up for last week’s defeat at Wakefield Trinity with his own calf problem.

Corey Norman is among the absentees for Toulouse as he begins his eight-match suspension.

Olly Ashall-Bott is also banned, for this game alone, while Latrell Schaumkel and Dom Peyroux are absent from Sylvain Houles’ 21-man squad.

Ilias Bergal and Guy Armitage return from rib and hand injuries respectively, as James Cunningham and Hugo Pezet are recalled.

Lloyd White (back), Andrew Dixon (adductor) and Joseph Paulo (hamstring) remain sidelined for Super League’s bottom club.

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse Olympique – DW Stadium, Friday 8pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 26 James McDonnell, 28 Junior Nsemba.

Toulouse: 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangaré, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 26 Hugo Pezet, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.