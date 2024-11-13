Hull FC announce change in ownership as successful Yorkshire businessman takes over Super League club

HULL FC have announced a change in ownership of the Super League club with chairman Adam Pearson stepping down after 13 years.

Pearson has released the following club statement: “After positive and detailed investment discussions, I am delighted to announce that the club has entered into and agreed an exclusivity period with successful Yorkshire businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood OBE.

“This will allow them to complete the process of the transfer of one-hundred percent ownership of Hull FC in an orderly manner.

“Andrew is the Chairman of Age Partnership and Pure Retirement; David was joint founder of Pace PLC and is the Chairman of private aviation company Multiflight at Leeds Bradford Airport.

“The new owners have committed to provide sufficient funding to allow the club to regain its Grade A status, and provide the club with a new management structure and team to improve its ranking in that grade.

“I will be delighted to hand over the reins to Andrew as the club’s new Chairman – his love for the sport of Rugby League and passion for success provides a perfect combination for the club to thrive once more under his leadership and guidance; emphasised by his long-standing position as Club President of Leeds Rhinos, along with an outstanding business career over many years.

“After thirteen years of ownership, it has been critically important to me to transfer the club into the right hands, and this event certainly ticks all those boxes.

“I will continue to assist the new board in business matters in relation to the club in a consultancy capacity. Director of Rugby Richie Myler will continue to control all playing matters, and our coaching and performance departments.

“This change of ownership heralds a bright future for Hull FC. We need all of our supporters to rally together to restore unity and pride in our famous club. The club will again have a powerful board to enable the team to compete at the right end of Betfred Super League.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast